This past Saturday, several proud fans and parents turned out to watch some competitive youth football competition in Malvern at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
Malvern and Bismarck sixth grade youth football teams participated in a jamboree which featured Bauxite, Jessieville and Fountain Lake.
Throughout the occasion, all teams executed their offensive and defensive schemes to test their overall team production for a series of possessions.
Malvern and Bismarck both provided key playmaking of productive plays to cross the goal line into the end zone on a variety of occasions to kickoff the 2021 youth football season.
See coverage in Tuesday's August 24 MDR newspaper edition.