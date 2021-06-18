The Malvern senior and junior high cheer teams are pumped and filled with lots of spirit as they will travel to Spa City to attend National Cheerleading Association performance camp and prepare to excite the community of Malvern for the upcoming 2021-2022 sports seasons. The NCA performance camp will be held June 17-20 at the Bank of OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Throughout the previous weeks, the Malvern senior and junior high cheerleaders have had intense practices for their preparation to attend camp. Malvern senior high head cheer coach Tina Sanders is excited about the opportunity for her senior cheerleaders to attend this year’s camp. Sanders mentioned there will be amongst 23 teams represented from Louisiana, Mississippi and the Natural State—Arkansas.
