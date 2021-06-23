After attending a NCA performance cheer camp in Hot Springs June 17-20, the hometown Malvern Jr. High cheer team racked up several honors amongst a variety of top teams assembled in Arkansas at the Bank of OZK Arena.
The Malvern Jr. High cheer team won best pyramid in the Jam dance and all blue (superior) ribbons for jam dance and game day cheer.
Each member of the Malvern Jr. High squad was nominated for All-American cheerleader.
Read full story details and camp coverage highlight's in Tuesday's and Wednesday's June 22 and 23 MDR newspaper editions.