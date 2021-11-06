To complete a season on a high note builds momentum for the next year and the hometown Malvern Cubs wrapped up their year of Thursday Night Lights victorious on the road last week in Howard County.
The Cubs prevailed against the Nashville Jr. Scrappers 18-16 while displaying a impressive overall performance in their execution at The Hill in Nashville.
The Cubs’ victory allowed them to finish the 2021 season with a winning year on the gridiron—propelling Malvern to a five-game winning streak for a 7-3 overall record, 5-2 in conference.
