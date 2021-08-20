For the first time to finally show off their talents against an opponent on the gridiron, the hometown Malvern Cubs impressed by big playmaking abilities Tuesday during scrimmage football competition at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The Cubs had their execution clicking on all cylinders offensively and defensively that led to a 14-6 victory against their visiting Grant County challengers—the Jr. Yellowjackets in junior high football action.
