The hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs and Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs showcased their talents during intense match-ups on the hardwood Thursday against De Queen for junior high basketball competition at the Leopard Center. The Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs fell short to De Queen 35-17. The Jr. Leopard-Cubs suffered a heartbreaking buzzer-beater defeat to De Queen 32-31 in the featured nightcap. See more highlights and details on both junior high games in Tuesday's December 21 Malvern Daily Record newspaper edition.
Malvern Cubs, Lady Cubs face De Queen for intense hoops match-ups
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
