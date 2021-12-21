The hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs and Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs showcased their talents during intense match-ups on the hardwood Thursday against De Queen for junior high basketball competition at the Leopard Center. The Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs fell short to De Queen 35-17. The Jr. Leopard-Cubs suffered a heartbreaking buzzer-beater defeat to De Queen 32-31 in the featured nightcap. See more highlights and details on both junior high games in Tuesday's December 21 Malvern Daily Record newspaper edition.

