To showcase an impressive rivalry showdown performance on the road for ‘’Thursday Night Lights” junior high football action— the hometown Malvern Cubs swept wins against Arkadelphia Thursday at Badger Stadium.
The Cubs junior high squad took care of business on the gridiron to move to 2-0 in conference play with their 28-7 victory against a tough Arkadelphia Freshmen Badgers team. In the seventh grade, Malvern produced a shutout victory against Arkadelphia 6-0. Read more details about both games in Saturdays September 26 MDR newspaper edition.