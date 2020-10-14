UNBEATEN IN CONFERENCE: Malvern Cubs junior high football head coach Darryl Baker provides a pregame pep talk to the team before battle on the road this season. The Malvern Cubs junior high football team moved 4-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall following a dominant performance in victory on the road last week against Ashdown 42-6.
The Malvern Cubs seventh grade football team prevailed last week on the road against Ashdown 26-14.
The Cubs are scheduled for junior high football action at home Thursday hosting Joe T. Robinson at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.