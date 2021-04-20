With two outs and one to go in the top of the seventh inning, Malvern’s Braxton Allen was able to strikeout Nashville’s Ty Gordon to secure the win for the Malvern Leopards, 6-5, over the Nashville Scrappers Monday at Morrison Park.
In an epic battle between the two teams, the Leopards had a strong approach at the plate and played solid defense to get their first win over the Scrappers since the 2013 season.
Second year head coach Jordan Knight was proud of how hard the Leopards played against the Scrappers to earn the win. “I’m just happy for the kids,” he said. “I might get a little emotional and it’s just because it’s not for me. It’s just we’re really hard on our kids and we’re hard on them because we know what they can accomplish.”
Getting the win was no easy feat for the Leopards. The Scrappers went up by two runs after the top half of the first inning and the Leopards had to battle their way back in the bottom of the inning. Malvern’s Robert Bowman was able to do just that when he hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to tie the game. The Leopards then kept the momentum going and scored another run to take the lead 3-2 after the first inning.
Knight felt that Bowman’s home run helped the Leopards gain confidence hitting the ball against Nashville’s left handed pitcher Will Pope. “I’ve been here, this is my second year, and this is our third time to play Nashville and every time we’ve played them they’ve thrown Will Pope,” Knight said. “And we have not been able to hit the ball well off of him and for us to be able to do that early in the game, it gave our kids confidence that we could beat him. It [Bowman’s home run] was incredibly huge because it lifted the ability of everybody to know that they could accomplish the task.”
The confidence carried through to the second inning as the Leopards held the Scrappers to just three at-bats. The Leopards then added another three runs off of three hits to take a four-run lead over the Scrappers 6-2.
From there though it was all defense for the Leopards as the Scrappers held them scoreless for the next four innings.
For more on the Leopards win check out Wednesday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.