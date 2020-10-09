The 2020 golf season has come to an end for the Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golf teams as both recently competed in the 4A State Tournament.
The Lady Leopards competed in the tournament on September 29 and placed 10th overall. The Leopards competed on October 7 and finished 6th overall.
Golf coach Seth Roberts said he was incredibly proud of how both teams played this season. “Each of them improved every year they played and were rewarded with success,” Roberts said. “Boys winning back to back conference championships and the girls getting runner-up was a great ending to a season full of hard work and dedication!”