The Malvern boys and girls golf teams were at the Longhills Golf Course in Benton Tuesday taking on Bauxite, Harmony Grove, and Glen Rose.
The Malvern boys team had two representatives, Braxton Allen and Andrew Edwards. Allen shot a 36 during the match and was the medalist. Edwards shot a 38. The Malvern girls team finished with a team score of 165 and had three representatives, Abby Loy, Cassie Dedman and Hannah Carey.
For all individual scores check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.