The Malvern boys and girls golf teams have been busy hitting the greens at DeGray Lake Golf Course and at the Nashville Country Club last Thursday and Monday.
On Thursday the Malvern boys golf team faced Arkadelphia, Bauxite, Mena, Blevins, Nashville and Fountain Lake. The Arkadelphia and Fountain Lake boys teams each tied for first place with a team score of 133. The Malvern boys team had two players, Braxton Allen and Andrew Edwards. Allen was the medalist of the match with a score of 39. Edwards had a score of 41.
On Monday, the Malvern golf teams traveled to the Nashville Country Club where they faced Nashville, Mena and Magnolia. The Malvern boys team finished in first place with a team score of 135. In second was Nashville with a team score of 137 and Mena placed third with a team score of 165. In girls competition, Nashville placed first with a team score of 127. The Malvern girls team placed second with a team score of 157 and Mena placed third with a team score of 182.
Both the boys and girls teams will back at the Malvern Country Club tonight before hosting the district tournament next week. For individual results, check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.