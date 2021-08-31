The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers performed productively in their return to DeGray Golf Course last Thursday during senior high match competition against Arkadelphia, Nashville, Bauxite and Joe T. Robinson.
In the boys match, the Leopards finished third overall with a team score of 169—Aidan Morrison and Peyton Hodges each shot a 58, Logan Paul led the team with a 55 and Maddox Allen finished with a 56 for Malvern.
In the girls match, the sister duo of Lady Leopard golfers’ Cassie Dedman shot a 47 and Reece Dedman shot a 59 to represent the hometown—Malvern.
Read full story details in Tuesday's August 31 MDR newspaper edition.