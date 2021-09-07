The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers recently competed in matches with productive performances last week on the road and at home during senior high competition.
On Monday, August 30, MHS golfers competed on the road against Fountain Lake and Bauxite.
On Thursday, September 2, Malvern with in-county neighbors Ouachita, Glen Rose, Magnet Cove and Harmony Grove competed in match competition at the Malvern Country Club.
In the girls match, Malvern golfer Cassie Dedman finished with top overall score and tied her season top score and shot a 47.
