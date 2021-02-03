Three members of the Malvern Leopards football team signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at the collegiate level today as a part of National Signing Day.
Lane Scarbrough, Malique Reliford, and Easton West signed their letters of intent this morning at the Bill Hunt Fieldhouse. Scarbrough heads to Henderson State University to play with the Reddies while Reliford heads across the street to Ouachita Baptist University to play with the Tigers. West signed to play with Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock.