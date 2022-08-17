MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Jr. Cubs kicked off their preseason football action Tuesday in a benefit scrimmage game against Sheridan at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
The junior high scrimmage was utilized by using half the field with the senior high junior varsity by rotating a series of plays offensively and defensively against Sheridan, which consisted of: Malvern Offense 1’s—10 plays/ Sheridan Defense; Sheridan Offense 1’s—10 plays /Malvern Defense; Malvern Offense 2’s — 6 Plays/Sheridan Defense; Sheridan Offense 2’s—6 Plays/Malvern Defense; Malvern Offense 3’s—6 Plays/Sheridan Defense; Sheridan Offense 3’s—6 Plays/Malvern Defense.