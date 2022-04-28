MENA — The hometown Malvern Leopard-Cubs and Lady Cubs track and field tracksters finished their season of competition at the 4A-7 Jr. High Conference meet hosted in Mena.
The Cubs placed seventh and earned eight points while the Lady Cubs placed fifth and racked up 24 points during the junior high boys and girls field and running events at the conference meet.
Overall, Nashville placed first to capture the conference title for the boys and girls meet. Mena finished runner-up in the junior high girls while De Queen captured runner-up in the junior high boys competition.
