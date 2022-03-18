MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards softball team racked up another huge home victory in conference play against De Queen 12-3 Friday at Malvern National Bank Field in Malvern.
Senior ace pitcher Audrey Carr earned the victory from pitching a complete game from the pitcher's circle. The Lady Leopards' victory creates a five-game winning streak on the diamond.
This weekend, the Lady Leopards will head to Hope for tournament play in the Debra McMaster Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament.