The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards have been in cruise control and secured four consecutive road victories in their previous destruction on the diamond for softball competition.
The Lady Leopards topped Mena and rival Arkadelphia in conference play. During their non-conference match-ups, the Lady Leopards defeated Lakeside and then shut out Horatio in the Debra McMaster Memorial Softball Tournament Thursday in Hope.
See coverage of the Lady Leopards in Thursday's March 17 and Friday's March 18 MDR newspaper editions.