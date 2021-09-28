BISMARCK — A hometown trio of Malvern Lady Leopard golfers—Hannah Carey with the dynamic sister duo—Cassie Dedman and Reese Dedman presented productively last Wednesday September 22 in the 7-4A Girls District Tournament hosted at DeGray Golf Course. Malvern competed against Nashville, De Queen, Mena, and Fountain Lake.
Overall, Nashville captured first place honors and De Queen finished second as runner-up—both as qualifying teams to compete at the state tournament.
See full story details in Tuesday's September 28 MDR newspaper edition.