MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Leopard and Lady Leopard golfers debut in their season home-opener golf match with a progression Tuesday at the Malvern Country Club. Malvern faced off against De Queen and Nashville for a triple-threat duel in a nine-hole match. The Leopards finished third with a team score of 147—Aiden Morrison led the team with a 42 and Reese Dedman shot 55 to lead the Lady Leopard golfers—finishing third with a 183.
