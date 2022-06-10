ARKADELPHIA — To begin their summer workout campaign on the gridiron, the hometown Malvern Leopards participated in their first football team camp Wednesday hosted at Ouachita Baptist University.
The Leopards collided against football programs such as Harmony Grove of Haskell, El Dorado and more elite clubs present during their 11-on-11 competition workouts.
Other schools that participated during the team camp were Lake Hamilton,and Little Rock Catholic with more programs from the Natural State assembled on the practice field and Benson-Williams Field at Cliff Harris Stadium.
