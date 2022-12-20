The Malvern Leopards are the 2022 4A State Champions! Purchase your Malvern Daily Record front page poster to commemorate this tremendous event. Order your posters using this link: BUY POSTERS, call the Malvern Daily Record office at 337-7523 or stop by. Posters can be picked up at the Malvern Daily Record office.
featured
Malvern Leopards 2022 State Champions Posters
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- 2022 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney of the Year
- Christmas Holiday Meal set for Dec. 25
- Discharge at Anthony Timberlands, Inc., affects local landowners and environment
- Finkbeiner prepping for new role as HSC Sheriff
- Malvern Leopards 2022 State Champions Posters
- Top-Ranking: Malvern Leopards claim overall No. 1 ranked team in state for 4A
- Stafford hoopsters post star night performances to lift Glen Rose in road wins against Genoa Central
- BHS hoops squads fall in conference battles against Jessieville
Popular Content
Articles
- Whataburger coming to Malvern
- Sheriff's Notice
- Finkbeiner announces new hires for Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office
- How 'Bout them Leopards!... 2022 4A State Champions!
- Woman receives 34-year prison sentence for her role in 2020 murder of Ofc. 1st Class Brent Scrimshire
- Pics from the Malvern Christmas Parade!
- Local veterans raise $50,000, and counting, for Ukraine fighters
- Top-Ranking: Malvern Leopards claim overall No. 1 ranked team in state for 4A
- Malvern City Council holds first meeting in the new MPD station
- Saying goodby to Mrs. Mary Fraction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: