Tuesday in Clark County at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards were victorious on the diamond against their rivals’ Arkadelphia Badgers and Lady Badgers for a classic baseball and softball rivalry in 4A-7 Conference play.
The Leopards brought the spark to the Badgers for a seven-run victory 9-2 in seven innings in baseball competition. As for the talented ladies of the diamond, the Lady Leopards edged off the Lady Badgers 3-1 in a close, low scoring affair of intense softball action. Both teams celebrated with excitement after defeating their rivals for the first of their two-game season meeting match-up in league competition.
The win improved the Leopards and Lady Leopards to 2-1 in conference. Friday, the Leopards and Lady Leopards travel on the road to De Queen to continue in league play.
Read more details and postgame analysis from Malvern head coaches' Darryl Baker and Jordan Knight in Fridays March 19 MDR newspaper edition.