Malvern's Braxton Allen and Jacoby Lock earned 7-4A All-Conference honors for their performance on the court this past basketball season. Allen was named to the 1st Team All-Conference list and Lock was named to the 2nd Team All-Conference list.
Malvern’s Allen and Lock earn post-season basketball honors
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Leopards fall in heartbreaking loss to Miners after 12 innings
- Lions, Lady Lions get big wins this week, take on Prescott tonight
- Thriller showdown on the diamond between Hot Spring County opponents
- Malvern’s Allen and Lock earn post-season basketball honors
- Harper, Labastida, Perez, Ruelus surge Leopards to shutout conference victory against Devil Dogs 5-0
- Lady Leopards show strong performance in close loss to Morrilton, 3-2; Cunningham soars for two goals
- Leopards rally with seven-run inning to down the Cobras
- Library staff announces event schedule
Popular Content
Articles
- HSC Courthouse employee recognized during farewell celebration
- Malvern man arrested by Saline County deputy
- Spring Cleaning: Bismarck student cleans veterans’ headstones
- Malvern man arrested in connection with Hot Spring murder, police looking for second suspect
- Leopards rally with seven-run inning to down the Cobras
- Soft opening set for downtown Malvern business
- Thriller showdown on the diamond between Hot Spring County opponents
- Leopards, Lady Leopards show aggressive energy in tough home losses to Hope
- Lady Leopards show strong performance in close loss to Morrilton, 3-2; Cunningham soars for two goals
- Harper, Labastida, Perez, Ruelus surge Leopards to shutout conference victory against Devil Dogs 5-0
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.