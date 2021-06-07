While displaying productive playmaking against top-notch competition during the 2021 soccer season, nine members of Malvern’s soccer team earned postseason honors.
Hometown Leopards’ Luis Labastida, Jose Valdivia, Jesus Rodea, Angel Perez, DJ Culp and Lady Leopards’ Jessica Cunningham, Laura Paul, Viktoria Jergenson and Leona Hogan were all recognized with seasonal honors for their production during the season.
Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts has been impressed by how productive these players represented the community and the program against championship caliber talent.
