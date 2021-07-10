A core of five star-studded hometown baseball players from Malvern were selected to participate in all-star caliber games and events to be assembled amongst the top-notch high school baseball players in the state. A senior Leopards trio— Jacobe Hart, Braxton Allen and Robert Brown shined in the 2021 North vs. West Central Arkansas All-Star baseball game hosted at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. These seniors were able to have one more final performance together before adventuring away to start their new journey in life.
Also Leopards’ Tyler “TG” Golden and Logan Paul were selected to participate in the 17th Annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic hosted at the Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Read full story details in Saturday's July 10 MDR newspaper edition.