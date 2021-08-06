The mothers of the hometown Leopard and Cubs football players enjoyed an occasion learning and performing offensive and defensive plays and rules of the gridiron Thursday during the Mom’s Clinic at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field. Malvern football head coach J.D. Plumlee with the assistant coaches guided the mom’s throughout activities with strength and weightlifting to understand the importance of why their football sons must be dedicated wearing the Leopard uniform representing Malvern.
See coverage in Saturday's August 7 MDR newspaper edition.