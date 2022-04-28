The hometown senior high track and field performers are headed to De Queen and compete in the 4A-7 Conference meet. The Leopards and Lady Leopards had a productive finish in G-town (Gurdon) in their previous meet competition to prepare for the conference showdown in De Queen.
The Leopards finished 10th overall with 21 points amongst 18 schools represented at the Sr. Georgia Pacific Relays in Gurdon. The Leopard 4x100 meter relay team placed second for a top finish of a productive showing in G-town.
The hometown track performers are under the direction of head coaches Mark Freer (senior boys track team) and Nick Brumfield (senior girls track team).
See Malvern tracksters in Thursday's April 28 MDR newspaper edition.