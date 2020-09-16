The Malvern 7th grade and 9th grade volleyball teams hosted Hot Spring County rivals, the Magnet Cove 7th grade and Jr. High volleyball teams at the Leopard Center Monday.
In 7th grade action, Malvern and Magnet Cove played three sets with a running 10 minute clock. Magnet Cove won 2-1 in three sets.
The Malvern 9th grade team defeated the Magnet Cove Jr. High squad 3-0 in three sets played.
The Malvern 9th grade team will be back in action at the Leopard Center on September 21 hosting Jessieville. Matches start at 4 p.m. The Magnet Cove 7th grade and Jr. High teams will be taking on Abundant Life at the Magnet Cove Gymnasium on September 21. Matches start at 4:30 p.m.