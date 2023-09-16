MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards tennis performers returned to singles and doubles competition Monday hosting Arkadelphia at the Malvern City Park tennis courts.
Malvern vs. Arkadelphia: Leopards, Lady Leopards host Badgers in tennis matches
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- MHS tennis sweeps victories hosting Harmony Grove
- BHS tennis teams compete against Fountain Lake
- Lady Leopards, Warriors win; Malvern’s Aidan Morrison, Ouachita’s Addy Morrison earn medalist honors as top golfers
- Lions, Lady Lions capture first place, Indians take runner-up, Lady Indians finish third
- BHS golfers finish second, face Fountain Lake, Danville
- Hometown Malvern Lady Leopard Volleyball: Lady Leopards secure conference victory the road
- A PPRD Home Win: Lady Panthers sweep sets vs. Emerson
- 12th Annual Morgan Anderson Memorial MOlove Softball Tournament 2023
Popular Content
Articles
- Panthers 3-0, explode to a 76-7 statement win
- Confederate flag installation planned along I-30 near Malvern
- Kehner with Beavers secure first win, dominate Fordyce 38-7
- Two Malvern mailmen named THV11's "Arkansans of the Day"
- The 2023 Miss Arbor Oaks Queen Pageant
- Citizens attend September QC meeting to discuss Confederate flag going up at Exit 99
- QB Allen with Caradine spark TDs for Leopards in tough home loss to DeSoto Central Jaguars, 27-14
- Leopards Survive: No. 1 ranked Malvern prevail against undefeated Lakeside 35-34
- HSC Democrats Oppose Plans to Erect a Huge Confederate Flag
- Judge Dennis Thornton's take on Confederate Battle Flag raising at Exit 99
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.