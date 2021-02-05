To conclude a rivalry contest on the court at the Leopard Center Tuesday, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards hosted Clark County arch-rival Arkadelphia Lady Badgers for the second meeting in 4A-7 Conference basketball competition.
It was an intense and close match-up in the first half—similar to the first encounter Monday night in Arkadelphia (Arkadelphia winning 66, Malvern 44). But, once again, the visiting A-town Lady Badgers prevailed 59-34 to sweep the conference series meeting against Malvern.
Read full game details and highlights in Fridays February 5 MDR newspaper edition.