Malvern vs. Arkadelphia Rivalry Hoops: Leopards edged by rivals’ Badgers in second close duel, 58-54
To highlight the return of a blockbuster Tuesday night hoops showdown at the Leopard Center between the hometown Malvern Leopards facing longtime rivals’ Arkadelphia “Fighting” Badgers— showcased its ecstatic rivalry on the hardwood for senior high boys basketball competition.
The Leopards hoped to avenge their loss to Arkadelphia 72-68 in overtime for the first 4A-7 Conference meeting—but the Badgers executed productively down the stretch to be victorious Tuesday against Malvern, 58-54. Arkadelphia sweeps the conference season meetings against the Leopards—as well as seeking redemption from last year’s loss to Malvern at the Leopard Center.
The loss ended Arkadelphia’s unbeaten conference streak during the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Read the full details and see highlights from the rivalry showdown in Fridays February 5 MDR newspaper edition.
