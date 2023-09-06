GLEN ROSE — For 32 minutes of an intense rivalry showdown that kept fans glued to their seats Thursday night at the Beaver Dam, the Glen Rose Jr. Beavers prevailed in a close bout against the hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs 14-8 at Beaver Stadium. After the visiting Malvern Cubs held a slight 8-6 lead at halftime, the Jr. Beavers rallied back in the second half led by Jr. Beavers’ standout freshman quarterback Gage Hood powered his way through a tough and physical Malvern defense to soar across the goal line for his second touchdown of the night—scoring the 2-point conversion that gave Glen Rose the lead for good in the third quarter.

