Malvern Lady Cubs vs. Lakeside 9th grade hoops pic.1

TOP PERFORMERS IN ACTION: Malvern's Chasney Cooper (4) soars down the lane to score against Lakeside's Amelia Rogers (32) during their junior high hoops duel at the Leopard Center. Cooper led Malvern with 10 points while Rogers poured 33 points for Lakeside as the game's top performers.

 Gerren Smith

In the featured nightcap contest last Thursday at the Leopard Center, the hometown Malvern Lady Cubs' dazzle point guard Chasney Cooper led her team in scoring in double-figures despite a tough loss to the Lakeside Jr. Lady Rams 44-24—for a competitive ninth grade girls dual on the hardwood. 

Cooper was the top-performer the Lady Cubs sparking with 10 points, but the star of the night was Lakeside's Ameila Rogers exploding for a impressive 33 points as the game's high scorer. Read full game details in Wednesdays December 23 MDR newspaper edition. 

