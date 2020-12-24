In the featured nightcap contest last Thursday at the Leopard Center, the hometown Malvern Lady Cubs' dazzle point guard Chasney Cooper led her team in scoring in double-figures despite a tough loss to the Lakeside Jr. Lady Rams 44-24—for a competitive ninth grade girls dual on the hardwood.
Cooper was the top-performer the Lady Cubs sparking with 10 points, but the star of the night was Lakeside's Ameila Rogers exploding for a impressive 33 points as the game's high scorer. Read full game details in Wednesdays December 23 MDR newspaper edition.