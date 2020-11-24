Dawson King athlete of the week photo

Dawson King, senior at Bismarck High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for his performance in Bismarck’s game at Poyen last Thursday. King’s performance in last Thursday’s game led to the Lions getting the win over the Indians 52-39. King led the Lions in scoring with 29 points. King also had six rebounds against the Indians.

