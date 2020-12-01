Hannah Collie, junior at Bismarck High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for her performance for the Lady Lions basketball team so far this season. Collie has led the Lady Lions in scoring through three games. Collie led the Lady Lions in scoring with 10 points against Caddo Hills, 26 points against Bearden, and 16 points against Poyen.
