MDR Athlete of the Week Jahnoah Harris

Jahnoah Harris, freshman at Malvern High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Malvern Jr. Cubs game against the Fountain Lake Jr. Cobras last Thursday. Harris had five carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Harris’s two touchdowns against the Jr. Cobras were for 43-yards and 67-yards. Harris also converted one 2-point attempt. His efforts helped the Jr. Cubs to a 41-6 win over the Jr. Cobras and gave the Jr. Cubs a share at the 7-4A Conference Championship.

Tags

