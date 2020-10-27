Jahnoah Harris, freshman at Malvern High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Malvern Jr. Cubs game against the Fountain Lake Jr. Cobras last Thursday. Harris had five carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Harris’s two touchdowns against the Jr. Cobras were for 43-yards and 67-yards. Harris also converted one 2-point attempt. His efforts helped the Jr. Cubs to a 41-6 win over the Jr. Cobras and gave the Jr. Cubs a share at the 7-4A Conference Championship.
Latest Headlines
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Jahnoah Harris
- A Night full of Stars, Malvern 2020 Homecoming
- HSC surpasses 4,000 voters during early voting; Deadline to return absentee ballots is today
- Neal, Barrett, Ray spark for TDs in Jr. Indians’ season home finale loss to Gurdon
- Death total in HSC reaches 34
- Curley Wolves too much for Lions
- No. 4 ranked Tribe brings tough play in first season loss to No. 2 ranked Gurdon, 42-7
- Beavers pull out win over Knights
Popular Content
Articles
- ORCU inmate dies at Malvern hospital
- Malvern grads, friends take on law school together
- Early voting begins with a bang in Hot Spring County
- Early voting set to begin Monday
- Overturned touchdown gives Cobras win over Leopards
- Beavers pull out win over Knights
- Local funeral home offering free transportation to polls
- 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in HSC
- Nancy Cruz 2020 Homecoming Queen
- Officers to participate in drug take back event
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you enjoy pumpkin treats for fall?
You voted: