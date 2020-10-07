Malvern's Jacobe Hart AotW photo

Jacobe Hart, senior at Malvern High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Leopards’ game against the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals Friday. Hart rushed the ball 11 times for 72 yards and had two touchdowns against the Cardinals. His efforts helped the Leopards secure a 43-0 victory against the Cardinals.

