HOT SPRINGS — The hometown Malvern High School Leopards cheerleaders performed against several teams in the state, along Texas, Mississippi while attending NCA cheer camp hosted at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs this week.
MHS cheer showcase spirit with spark at NCA camp 2023 in Spa City
- Gerren Smith
