The hometown Malvern High School cheer team earned several top honors and accolades for their production while attending NCA performance cheer camp in Spa City for the 2021 summer. With over 350 top-notch cheerleaders participating, Malvern represented productively by showcasing their talents and abilities with numerous cheer teams from across the nation.
Malvern senior high cheer coach Tina Sanders was appreciative of the opportunity that the Leopard cheerleaders were able to attend and learn a mixture of cheers and material to stand out as a top-notch team amongst the best high school cheer programs in the state.
The NCA performance camp was held June 17-20 at the Bank of OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
