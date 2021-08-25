Malvern Golfer Cassie Dedman pic.

MAKING PREPARATION: Malvern Lady Leopard golfer Cassie Dedman takes a practice swing during match competition.

 Gerren Smith

The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers teed off on the road in Howard County Monday in senior high golf competition against Nashville, Hope, Bauxite and Mena in a 9-hole match in Nashville. 

The Leopards finished fourth overall with a team score of 163—Aidan Morrison shot a 47, Logan Paul shot a 53, Evan Myers 63, Jerrod Barber 64 and Maddox Allen finished with a 52. 

The Lady Leopards’ sister duo—Cassie Dedman shot a 49 and Reece Dedman finished with a 56.

Read full story details and head coach Seth Roberts post match analysis in Wednesday's August 25 MDR newspaper edition.

