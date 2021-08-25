The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers teed off on the road in Howard County Monday in senior high golf competition against Nashville, Hope, Bauxite and Mena in a 9-hole match in Nashville.
The Leopards finished fourth overall with a team score of 163—Aidan Morrison shot a 47, Logan Paul shot a 53, Evan Myers 63, Jerrod Barber 64 and Maddox Allen finished with a 52.
The Lady Leopards’ sister duo—Cassie Dedman shot a 49 and Reece Dedman finished with a 56.
Read full story details and head coach Seth Roberts post match analysis in Wednesday's August 25 MDR newspaper edition.