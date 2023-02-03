MALVERN — It was a tough night for the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards at the Leopard Center Friday as both teams came up short to visiting Nashville for their second meeting in 4A-7 Conference hoops. The Lady Leopards were outplayed by the defending 4A state champion Nashville Scrapperettes 75-18 while the Leopards fell to the Scrappers 72-39.

