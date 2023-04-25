MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards soccer performers are set for 4A South District Tournament action at Bauxite with an intense rematch bout against Morrilton.
MHS soccer set for district play, face Morrilton in rematch
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Diamond Leopards close out conference encounters facing Ashdown, Magnolia
- MHS soccer set for district play, face Morrilton in rematch
- Key execution soars Beavers to victorious outing against Fouke
- Warriors split home outings in conference play at Warrior Field
- Celebrate 501 Day
- Baptist Health Hospice program highlighted at Lions Club
- Suspicious Fire in Baroid
- 4th Annual Don Baker Memorial Golf Tournament: 100 plus golfers participate in Annual Don Baker Memorial Tourney
Popular Content
Articles
- HSCSO Announces Federal Investigation in Malvern
- Search warrant leads to discovery of missing HSC teen
- Research of Ancient Caddo Indian Mound
- Two Arrested After HSCSO Execute Search in Gifford
- Updates from the HSC Sheriff’s Office
- Malvern woman faces 12 years in prison after prior suspended sentence revoked
- Daffodil Spring Festival coming to Malvern
- Signing Day: Magnet Cove Panther standout Evan Myers signs to play collegiate baseball for the nighthawks at NPC
- Local man donates American flag to Encore Health & Rehab
- Minge duo leads Lady Leopards past Ashdown in conf. match-up sweep
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: