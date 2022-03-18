HASKELL — The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards soccer teams displayed productive performances on the road Thursday against the Harmony Grove Cardinals and Lady Cardinals in Haskell.
The Lady Leopards finished their contest with a 1-1 tie against the Lady Cardinals. Malvern’s Yahaira Jimenez soared again for the lone goal scored for the Lady Leopards. Jimenez thus far leads the Lady Leopards in scoring with four or more goals to spark the offensive execution.
In the nightcap, the Leopards and Cardinals didn’t finish their match-up due to Thursday’s storm. But, the Leopards provided a spectacular first half performance and led 2-0 at halftime. Leopards’ Kaleb Chadwick and Angel Perez led the offensive attack and scored a goal apiece against the Cardinals.
Read full story details in Saturday's March 19 MDR newspaper edition.