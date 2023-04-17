The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards split wins on the road Friday against Arkadelphia. The Lady Leopards prevailed 3-1, but the Leopard fell short 3-0. Tuesday April 18, MHS is set for home action against Hope.
MHS split road wins against rival Arkadelphia, return home to host Hope
Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
