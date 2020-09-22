The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards tennis teams continue to battle in tough matches for senior high boys and girls singles and doubles competition for the 2020 season. Recently, MHS tennis teams hosted Arkadelphia, Nashville and Hope for home competition at the Malvern City Park. See results and coverage of matches in Tuesdays September 22 MDR newspaper edition.
MHS tennis battles tough in recent home matches
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
