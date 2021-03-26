From an 11-run deficit through the top of the fifth inning, the Ouachita Warriors notched five runs in the bottom of the fifth for a rally, but the visiting Genoa Central Dragons prevailed for the 14-7 victory Wednesday in six innings of baseball action in the 2021 Mike Volz Memorial Tournament at Warrior Field.
The offensive spark in the bottom of the fifth came from a walk by Hunter Hathcock, a single by Kaden Fulmer and Barret Ashby, and a double by Riley Adams.
Despite the loss, the Warriors connected at the plate to tally six hits while scoring seven runs for the game. Genoa Central collected 14 runs on 13 hits to post in double-digits during their encounter on the diamond against the host tourney team Ouachita.
