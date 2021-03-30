As the host tourney team of the 2021 Mike Volz Memorial Tournament, the Ouachita Warriors fell short in two competitive baseball match-ups against the Junction City Dragons 2-1 and Parkers Chapel Trojans 16-2 Saturday at Warrior Field.
The Warriors only had a one-run defeat to the Dragons, and maintained a close contest early in a tough loss to a good Parkers Chapel team.
Ouachita baseball head coach Anthony Nail aims for his Warriors to keep progressing from these performances and come back strong this week for more tough play on the diamond.
Read full details and highlights in Tuesdays March 30 MDR newspaper edition.