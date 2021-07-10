Ouachita’s Keith Miller received a special honor after concluding his high school athletic career as a Warrior. Miller was selected as a 2021 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star participant. As the only representative of Hot Spring County, Miller was named to the West All-Star baseball team.
While the COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect, this year’s all-star games and activities were canceled. But, several athletes were chosen and selected to all-star rosters—recognized for their production and contributions during each fall and spring sports.
